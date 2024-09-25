Prio Eyes Strategic Acquisition In Rio’S Oil Sector

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Prio, a prominent player in Brazil's oil industry, has set its sights on a significant acquisition.



The company confirmed ongoing negotiations to purchase a stake in the Peregrino oil field, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.



This potential deal could reshape Prio's position and production capabilities. Reports suggest Prio aims to acquire a 40% stake from Chinese firm Sinochem.



The deal's estimated value ranges between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion. Norwegian oil giant Equinor currently holds the remaining 60% stake and operates the field.



The Peregrino field boasts impressive production figures. In July, it yielded 78,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.







This output surpasses Prio's average production of 90,000 barrels in the second quarter of this year. Market analysts view this potential acquisition favorably.



BTG Pactual, a leading investment bank, believes the deal could be transformative for Prio. They estimate the investment could yield returns approaching 20% in US dollar terms.



Prio's management has consistently emphasized its commitment to growth through mergers and acquisitions.



This strategy aims to create substantial value for shareholders. The Peregrino deal aligns perfectly with this vision.



Experts speculate this acquisition might be just the beginning. Some analysts suggest Prio could eventually seek to purchase the entire Peregrino field.



Equinor may consider selling its stake in the coming years. Despite the positive outlook, Prio's stock experienced a slight dip.



This decline coincided with a broader downturn in oil prices. However, many investors remain optimistic about the company's long-term prospects.







