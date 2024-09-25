Sotheby's Puts Up For Auction Rare Diamond Necklace Of XVIII Century
Date
9/25/2024 3:12:26 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Sotheby's is going to make history in November with the auction
of an extraordinary diamond jewelry, a masterpiece of the European
aristocracy, which not only survived the passage of time, but also
played a role in the history of the British royal family,
Azernews reports.
The jewelry of the XVIII century weighing 300 carats, made ten
years before the French revolution of 1789, will be put up for
auction at a price of up to 2.8 million dollars.
It is speculated that some of his diamonds may have been part of
the infamous "diamond necklace case" that cast a shadow over the
reputation of Marie Antoinette, the unpopular last Queen consort of
France.
This piece of jewelry, consisting of three rows of diamonds with
diamond tassels at each end, was put on public display for the
first time in almost half a century at Sotheby's London
showroom.
The chairman and head of sales at Royal and Noble Sotheby's in
Europe and the Middle East noted: "It is so rare because diamonds
have always been reused, and the Golconda mines in India ceased to
exist at the end of the XVIII century. Only members of the royal
family or the highest aristocracy could wear such a thing, because
it is in itself a fortune consisting of diamonds. Then, as is
usually the case, you will find out who owned it last, but not the
first."
The global tour of this historic diamond jewel begins in London
and will continue at Sotheby's locations in Hong Kong, New York,
Singapore, Taipei and Dubai. Each stop will allow collectors and
connoisseurs to see this dazzling symbol of European history with
their own eyes before it goes under the hammer in Geneva on
November 11.
MENAFN25092024000195011045ID1108715485
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.