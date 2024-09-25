Sotheby's Puts Up For Auction Rare Diamond Necklace Of XVIII Century

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Sotheby's is going to make history in November with the auction of an extraordinary diamond jewelry, a masterpiece of the European aristocracy, which not only survived the passage of time, but also played a role in the history of the British royal family, Azernews reports.

The jewelry of the XVIII century weighing 300 carats, made ten years before the French of 1789, will be put up for auction at a price of up to 2.8 million dollars.

It is speculated that some of his diamonds may have been part of the infamous "diamond necklace case" that cast a shadow over the reputation of Marie Antoinette, the unpopular last Queen consort of France.

This piece of jewelry, consisting of three rows of diamonds with diamond tassels at each end, was put on public display for the first time in almost half a century at Sotheby's London showroom.

The chairman and head of sales at Royal and Noble Sotheby's in Europe and the Middle East noted: "It is so rare because diamonds have always been reused, and the Golconda mines in India ceased to exist at the end of the XVIII century. Only members of the royal family or the highest aristocracy could wear such a thing, because it is in itself a fortune consisting of diamonds. Then, as is usually the case, you will find out who owned it last, but not the first."

The global tour of this historic diamond jewel begins in London and will continue at Sotheby's locations in Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, Taipei and Dubai. Each stop will allow collectors and connoisseurs to see this dazzling symbol of European history with their own eyes before it goes under the hammer in Geneva on November 11.