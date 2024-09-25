Greene Towne Montessori's Head Of School Named 2024 Woman Of Influence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sarah Sweeney-Denham, Head of School at Greene Towne Montessori School, has been honored as a 2024 Woman of Influence Award Winner by Philadelphia Family.

- Sarah Sweeney-DenhamPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sarah Sweeney-Denham, Head of School at Greene Towne Montessori School , has been honored as a 2024 Woman of Influence Award Winner by Philadelphia Family. This prestigious award recognizes local women who inspire and empower others through their dedication, leadership, and achievements. Winners were selected based on their demonstrated drive, ability to inspire others, and resilience in the face of obstacles.“I am very honored to have received this award among these amazing women leaders. As a school leader, I am tending to a community of families and educators. Our school has navigated major challenges in the past few years, including a destructive flood, temporary facilities, and a mid-year, full school move to our new home. I am so proud of Greene Towne's educators and administrators who met and overcame each challenge, while prioritizing the education of young children throughout,” said Sweeney-Denham.“I am thankful for this affirmation of our work.”Sweeney-Denham was honored at the 2024 Women of Influence Award Winners Luncheon today at Terrain Devon. The Winners will also be featured in the Women of Influence Guides which can be found in the Main Line Parent, Philadelphia Family, and Bucks County Parent Community magazine's Fall 2024 Issue and online at phillyfamily/women.Kernika Gupta, President of Greene Towne's Board of Trustees, expressed her sentiments about the honor.“Sarah's dedication to fostering an empowering learning environment, and unwavering commitment to the school, has made a tremendous impact on the entire Greene Towne community. This recognition is a testament to her passion for childhood education and as a dynamic leader.”About Sarah Sweeney-Denham and Greene Towne Montessori SchoolSarah Sweeney-Denham is entering her 7th year as the Head of School at Greene Towne Montessori. With over 25 years of experience as an educator and administrator in the Philadelphia area, Sarah served as Head of School at Plymouth Meeting Friends School from 2012-2018. Previously, Sarah was Associate Director of the Philadelphia-based national association of Quaker schools, the Friends Council on Education. Sarah's deep commitment to independent education and her faith in students and faculty have been vital qualities that have supported the Greene Towne school community.Since 1966, Greene Towne has served young families who live and work in and around Logan Square, Center City, and across many Philly neighborhoods. Greene Towne provides 30,000 square feet of Montessori learning environments to meet the growing demand for high quality, accredited and licensed early childhood education for young Philadelphia families. Greene Towne serves children from 18 months to 3rd grade, and offers Montessori & Me playgroups for infants and toddlers. For more information about the school, visit .About Philadelphia Family and Family Focus MediaPhiladelphia Family is published by Family Focus Media, a woman-owned and operated local business that helps local leaders focus, integrate and amplify their brands' community connections and growth with Main Line Parent, Philadelphia Family, and Bucks County Parent. Learn more at familyfocus.

