Burned By Ghosting? Carl's Jr. Launches Social Media Campaign Offering Free Food And Swag

If your date, potential employer or supposed best friend has suddenly ended all communication without explanation, we hate to break it to you, but you've been ghosted. Or maybe, you've done the ghosting, and the guilt is eating away at you. To lift your spirits or ease your guilt, Carl's Jr.'s new burger, The Ghost is available today at participating restaurants for a limited time. On social media, confessing or commiserating your ghosting stories could mean some Carl's Jr. swag* and freebies.

Carl's Jr. The Ghost Burger

"Nothing burns more than getting ignored or left on read, except for the mouth-numbing heat of our new burger, The Ghost," said Vice President of Marketing Anthony Nguyen. "At Carl's Jr., we see you, we hear you, and we want to give you burgers, swag and freebies to take your mind off of the burn from ghosting."



Carl's Jr. is famous around the world for bold, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors, and now until November 6, the brand is asking everyone to be bold and audacious by sharing their ghosting stories. For a chance to win a free Ghost Burger and Carl's Jr. swag, follow Carl's Jr. on Instagram, TikTok,

X, Threads or Facebook and comment #GhostMode on the giveaway post of one of the platforms and tell your story of being ghosted or ghosting someone. More information about the giveaway can be found here .



Whether you're ready to admit it yet, we've all felt the pain from the ghosting experience. Don't worry – the Big Angus Ghost is 1/3lb of charbroiled Angus beef, face-melting ghost pepper cheese, soul-scorching sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh tomato, onion & lettuce on a soft toasted bun.

Here for cravings, remorse or emotional support day and night, Carl's Jr. is also introducing a new Ghost Breakfast Burger, featuring a folded egg, bacon, Hash Rounds®, ghost pepper cheese and soul-scorching sauce. If you're looking to give the person who ghosted you one more shot or you need to make up for disappearing with no notice, Carl's Jr. My Rewards members can get two small, single Ghost Burger combos for just $15 in app through November 6.**

For more news and promotions, follow Carl's Jr. on social media, download the Carl's Jr. app and join the My Rewards loyalty program.

* See Official Rules for more information. Free food is in the form of a gift card.

**Tax, fees and tips not included. Available for a limited time at participating Carl's Jr.® restaurants. Redeemable only by registered My Rewards users. Combo includes small fries and drink. Limit one offer per registered user per day. Not valid for use with any other offer or discount. Some exclusions may apply. Offer not available for redemption with 3rd party vendors or delivery partners. Subject to cancellation at any time. © 2024 Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC. All rights reserved.

About Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr.® is famous around the world for big, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. For a bold move, guests have ordered items like over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger

creations, Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM, Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream ShakesTM and indulgent breakfast

burgers for more than 80 years. Together with its franchisees, Carl's Jr. operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 24 countries worldwide. Learn more at .

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from ScratchTM Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit

or its brand sites at

and .

