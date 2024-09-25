MENAFN - PR Newswire) The strategic relaunch of ALL DAY IPA positions the 15-year-old brand in a new light with a consumer-insight driven brand strategy, refreshed brand look and feel, and a new campaign to help the brand return to growth.

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Brand Group, a leading independent full-service brand strategy and creative agency is thrilled to announce the strategic

relaunch of Founders Brewing Co.'s All Day IPA.

The repositioned and relaunched brand brings freshness, vibrancy and storytelling to the forefront.

An attention grabbing campaign gives the brand a distinctive voice, tying social times with friends to the All Day brand and product promise.

Continue Reading

As consumers are broadening their drinks repertoire into spirits and seltzers, craft beer has been losing share of mind and occasion. The low ABV, or session, beer segment of craft where All Day IPA has reigned supreme has not been immune to these headwinds. As Agency of Record to Founders Brewing Co. (part of Mahou USA), Trinity partnered with the Founders team to reposition, redesign and re-activate All Day to expand reach, re-engage consumers, and accelerate growth.

Since the repositioning, consumer perceptions of quality, relevancy and occasion appropriateness have all grown double digits.

"When Founders Brewing Co. asked us to help position their juggernaut All Day IPA brand to regain growth in the declining

craft beer category, we took a broad look at consumers across the entire beer and alcoholic long drinks category," said Laurie Kreisberg, VP Strategy at Trinity Brand Group. "We conducted a consumer mindstate segmentation to help identify how the #1 session craft beer in the U.S. could re-energize current and lapsed drinkers as well as recruit new ones, many of whom have been experimenting outside of beer. One thing became clear – there is a broad swath of people looking for something refreshing, drinkable and high quality that fits their lifestyle."

THE NEW POSITIONING

Trinity worked with Founders to position the All Day brand around its unique ability to satisfy these consumers' desires. With a product that checks all the important boxes and a brand long associated with taking a break from the daily grind to kick back, take a moment and just enjoy, All Day's promise to consumers was that they could, in fact, 'Have it All!'

"Trinity helped us broaden the product story of All Day IPA beyond its sessionablity to a much bigger truth – that All Day delivers the best of ALL worlds," explained Sandy Anaokar, CMO Mahou USA. "It's flavorful like a great craft beer should be, but it won't fill you up or wreck your palate. And it's as easy drinking as big domestic brands without compromising on balance, flavor or character."

With the newly repositioned All Day, Founders has been able to grow market share within craft, at a time when craft overall is in decline.

THE NEW LOOK & FEEL

The new look and feel represents the first significant redesign of the All Day IPA brand in 12 years.

Trinity partnered with the Founders team to refresh the All Day look and feel , including a strategic update to the brandmark and packaging that brings storytelling and all-important shelf pop to the brand. The new brandmark is modernized and strengthened, recognizable from a distance and easier to use across today's broad range of media and substrates. Trinity collaborated directly with Founders' in-house Content Marketing team to infuse new energy into the brand with a fresh, crisp approach to scenery and color palette, and an emphasis on the brand's primary visual asset – the iconic canoe-topped "red woody wagon."

"The new branding we've created with Trinity looks and feels fresher and more inviting," explained Brett Haberkorn, Content Marketing Director for Mahou USA. "The beauty of this is that it gives the brand enormous shelf pop and presence, effectively communicates our brand benefits, and creates an extendible system that makes it easy to navigate between everything we've got in the All Day lineup. Plus, every package tells a story, which keeps our consumers engaged."

Learn all about the All Day redesign here .

THE NEW CAMPAIGN

The 'Have it All with All Day' campaign makes clear that with All Day you CAN have it all – a beverage that is refreshing AND deliciously flavorful, easy drinking AND high quality.

Deirdre Glennon, Director of Brand Development & Innovation Trinity Brand Group explained that "This message drives home the broader benefit to consumers that All Day is the ideal companion to elevate any moment. No matter where you are, who you're with, or what you're doing, All Day turns ordinary moments into something more vibrant, exciting, and refreshing."

The new campaign uses the brand's iconic red canoe, long a recognizable visual equity, as the center of the campaign. In every setting the moment All Day is served the scene is transformed – the All Day canoe slides into frame and signals a level up from good times to great. Shot at Synapse Virtual Productions Studios with RadFox Films, the campaign uses cutting edge technologies to create an ownable, distinctively quirky visual POV that entertains consumers and supports All Day's brand message, making what might be an ordinary beer ad into something truly extraordinary.

The new 'Have it All with All Day' campaign tested off the charts. Research shows that the new campaign has significant impact in enhancing brand perception AND driving purchase consideration among current, lapsed and potential All Day IPA drinkers.

Learn all about the All Day campaign here .

For more information about TBG's award winning strategy and design solutions, visit TrinityBrandGroup or follow us on Instagram

or

LinkedIn .

About Trinity Brand Group – Realizing the Potential of Business, Brands and People

Trinity Brand Group is an independent, full-service strategy and creative agency. With offices in both Berkeley, California and Dublin, Ireland, Trinity helps organizations across industries and across the globe build powerful strategies, creative and campaigns that ignite excitement and drive business. Founded in 2004, Trinity's client roster includes some of the world's most successful and iconic brands including Corona, Coors Light, Kellogg's, Danone, Campari, Pernod Ricard, Northwestern Mutual, PathWater, and Sony PlayStation. To learn more about Trinity Brand Group, please visit .

About Mahou USA

Established in 2023, Mahou USA is a combination of brands from Avery Brewing, Founders Brewing and Mahou Imports. Specializing in brews that are complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor, Mahou USA ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. The brands under Mahou USA have received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, and RateBeer and Beer­Advocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world.

SOURCE Trinity Brand Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED