Outdoor Lighting Global Market 2024 To Reach $19.76 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.9%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The outdoor lighting market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.46 billion in 2023 to $14.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to innovation in smart lighting, aesthetic and architectural trends, environmental awareness, rising demand for safety and security, shift to energy-efficient solutions.

The outdoor lighting market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to led penetration, demand for customization and aesthetics, security and safety requirements, smart lighting expansion, sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.

The increasing adoption of energy-efficient lighting systems is driving the outdoor lighting market. Energy-efficient lighting entails adopting more environmentally friendly lighting solutions such as LEDs and CFL bulbs. It involves using alternative energy sources, such as solar energy, as LEDs use less energy and are best suited for outdoor lighting that solar panels can supply.

Key players in the tem market include Syska LED Lights Company, Hubbell Incorporated, Eaton Corporation PLC, Acuity Brands Inc., Virtual Extension Ltd., Dialight PLC, General Electric Company, Zumtobel Group AG, Osram Licht AG, Signify Holdings BV, Xylem Corporation, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Evluma, Halco Lighting Technologies LLC, Masco Corporation, Philips Lighting Holdings, Cree Inc., Black Diamond Equipment, Goldmore, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Extreme Lights, KLARUS Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., Deco Lighting Inc., L.D. Kichler Co. Inc., Guangzhou Vorlane Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd., Minka Lighting Inc., Hinkley Lighting Inc.

Major companies operating in the outdoor lighting market are developing LED outdoor lights to sustain in the market. LED outdoor lights are energy-efficient, durable lighting fixtures utilizing light-emitting diodes, designed for exterior applications such as landscapes, pathways, and architectural illumination.

1) By Type: LED Lights, High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps, Fluorescent Lights, Plasma Lamps

2) By Component: Fixture, Control

3) By Application: Street Lighting, Tunnel Lights, Highways, Parking Lots/Decoration, Parks and Stadium, Building Exteriors, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Outdoor lighting refers to lighting that is installed on outside premises, such as streets, highways, and alleys. This lighting is used to illuminate dark outdoor areas and enhance outdoor environments' aesthetics.

The main types of outdoor lighting are LED lights, high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps, fluorescent lights, and plasma lamps. Light-emitting diode light refers to lighting in which an electrical current is passed through a microchip, which produces illumination. There are some components that involve fixtures and control for various applications, such as street lighting, tunnel lights, highways, parking lots, parks, and stadiums, building exteriors, and others. These are distributed through offline and online channels.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global outdoor lighting market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Outdoor Lighting Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on outdoor lighting market size, outdoor lighting market drivers and trends, outdoor lighting market major players and outdoor lighting market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

