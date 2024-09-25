High Voltage Switchgear Market Size Worth USD 30.32 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand For Reliable Electrical Infrastructure | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising demand for electricity worldwide, driven by urbanization and industrial growth, has spurred investments in infrastructure, further propelling the market Pune, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Overview: The High Voltage Switchgear Market was valued at USD 20.53 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 30.32 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.46% from 2024 to 2032. The high voltage switchgear market is essential to the electrical power distribution and transmission sector. It is a necessary tool to prevent electrical malfunction and ensure that power systems run reliably and safely continuously and that electricity is delivered reliably to execute processes in various industries, utilities, institutions, and commercial contexts. The growing world population and the increasing power demand coupled with the need for reliable electrical transmission systems are pushing the growth of the high voltage switchgear market. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2023, the overall electricity usage in the United States was approximately 4,145 billion kWh, which was a 2% increase from the previous year. It is projected that electricity usage will continue to grow and reach around 4,195 billion kWh by the end of 2024. In 2023, the electric power sector's energy consumption was the highest, accounting for about 1,500 billion kWh, with wind and solar energy contributing around 14% of the sampled generation. High voltage switchgear is essential for transmitting electricity over long distances with no energy loss, and the population's consumption requires reliable transmission systems. The growth of the market is also highly influenced by the world's gradual shift to renewable energy. More countries are pledging to reduce carbon emissions, and as part of that drive, invest in renewable energy sources like wind and solar power.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 20.53 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 30.32 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.46% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers . The increasing importance of high voltage switchgear in smart grid infrastructure.

. Meeting the growing demand for electricity amidst global industrialization.

Major Industry Players Listed in this Research Report are:



ABB Ltd . (Gas-insulated switchgear, Air-insulated switchgear)

Siemens AG (High-voltage circuit breakers, Dead-tank switchgear)

General Electric (Gas-insulated circuit breaker, Compact switchgear)

Schneider Electric (High-voltage vacuum circuit breakers, Modular switchgear)

Eaton Corporation (VacClad-W switchgear, VCP-WG medium-voltage switchgear)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Gas circuit breaker, HV Gas-insulated switchgear)

Hitachi Energy (Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), Live-tank circuit breaker)

Toshiba Corporation (Gas-insulated switchgear, Vacuum circuit breaker)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd . (Indoor switchgear, Outdoor switchgear)

Hyosung Heavy Industries (Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), Hybrid switchgear)

Alstom (Air-insulated switchgear, Generator circuit breakers)

Lucy Electric (High-voltage ring main units, Vacuum circuit breakers)

Powell Industries, Inc . (High-voltage metal-enclosed switchgear, Power control room switchgear)

Meidensha Corporation (Gas-insulated switchgear, Vacuum interrupter)

Ormazabal (Air-insulated switchgear, Modular ring main unit)

Tavrida Electric (Auto recloser switchgear, MV switchgear)

Nissin Electric Co., Ltd . (Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), Vacuum circuit breakers)

Hyundai Heavy Industries (Gas-insulated switchgear, Air-insulated switchgear)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd . (High-voltage gas-insulated switchgear, Vacuum circuit breakers) CHINT Group (Indoor high-voltage switchgear, Gas-insulated metal-enclosed switchgear)

“In-Depth Segment Analysis Unveils Key Drivers Shaping the Market's Growth Trajectory"



By Insulation Type

Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) accounted for a 42% market share in 2023 and dominated the market. This is due to its compact design, high efficiency, and the ability to operate in harsh environmental conditions. It employs a sealed system and uses sulfur hexafluoride for enhanced arc-quenching capability and insulation. GIS is generally used in urban areas and for industrial applications, where open spaces are limited. For example, Siemens' 8DQ1 GIS is used in high-voltage power systems to effectively transmit great quantities of electricity.

By Product Standard



The IEC Standard accounted for 54% market share and dominated the market in 2023. This is because the IEC Standard has been recognized worldwide and thus widely adapted, even beyond Europe, which supervises its adoption through IEC National Committees. It provides technical demands for switchgear to comply, ensuring its safety, reliability, and effectiveness in distributing power. Extensive international acceptance allows the IEC standard to be compatible with the regulations of many countries and makes sure that switchgear products can be easily exported and sold globally.

By Component



The circuit breaker dominated the market with a 35% market share in 2023. Circuit breakers function to automatically stop the current flow when a particular fault occurs to ensure the reliable and safe use of electrical systems. The main driver of the use of circuit breakers is the increasing demand for electricity and the flourishing of renewable power sources.

"Regional Dynamics and Growth Trends in the Global Market: A Comprehensive Analysis"



Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2023 with a 40% market share, as rapid urbanization, industrialization, and growing electricity needs of the rapidly emerging nations like China, and India result in significant investments in the electrical infrastructure and a consequent significant need for high-voltage switchgear. The significant high-voltage switchgear uses in this region include generating power, moving power, and delivering power via transmission and distribution grids. The market leaders are top companies like ABB and Siemens, which offer their high-quality switchgear solutions in the region.

North America accounted for registering the fastest CAGR of 4.85% during 2024-2032, with the major factors being the strong demand for advanced electrical infrastructure and the rise of the significant number of renewable energy projects in the region. Increased attention to smart grid technology and the need to upgrade old electrical grids will assist in the market growth. Companies like General Electric and Schneider Electric will offer their solutions to improve the reliability and efficiency of the grids.

Recent Developments in the market:



January 2024: Schneider Electric released its eco-efficient gas-insulated switchgear, which is smaller and designed for urban operation than any of the previous products of this kind.

March 2024: The latest Siemens high voltage switchgear has been released, with integrated IoT support, providing real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. July 2024: The new ABB modular switchgear was released for easily configurable use in renewable power generation projects.

Key Takeaways from the report:



The High Voltage Switchgear Market is projected to grow significantly, reflecting the increasing need for reliable electrical infrastructure amidst rising global energy demands.

Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) is expected to dominate due to its compactness and operational efficiency, particularly in urban areas.

Asia-Pacific remains the largest market, driven by industrial growth and renewable energy investments, while North America shows the fastest growth potential due to infrastructure upgrades and smart grid implementations. Recent advancements in switchgear technology are paving the way for improved performance and sustainability, aligning with global energy transition efforts.

T able o f Contents - Key Points Analysis

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 High Voltage Switchgear Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 High Voltage Switchgear Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 High Voltage Switchgear Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. High Voltage Switchgear Market Segmentation, by Insulation Type

8. High Voltage Switchgear Market Segmentation, by Product Standard

9. High Voltage Switchgear Market Segmentation, by Component

10. High Voltage Switchgear Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

