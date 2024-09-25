Israel Unleashes Heavy Strikes On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Israeli warplanes intensified its bombardment of various villages and towns across southern Lebanon on Wednesday morning.

Field sources reported that the Israeli raid targeted Qlaileh, Arzoun and Naqoura in Tyre; Haboush, Nmairiyeh, Toulin and Arnoun in Nabatieh; Souaneh in Marjaayoun; and Teffahta in Sidon.

Earlier at dawn, an Israeli targeted a house in Dibbine in Marjaayoun, followed by artillery shelling of the town, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The Israeli intense on southern Lebanon for two days has so far claimed the lives of 558 people and injured 1835 others, and forces the displacement of hundreds of families.