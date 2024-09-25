IKAR Holdings CEO Sertan Ayçiçek Announces AI Hospitals as the Next Major Investment Trend

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) Diplomat Sertan Ayçiçek, CEO of IKAR Holdings, announced today that the company is setting its sights on a new investment: *Artificial Intelligence Hospitals*.



Known for its diverse portfolio spanning sectors such as aviation, technology, education, energy, sports, health, and more, IKAR Holdings is once again taking a bold step toward the future by focusing on innovations in healthcare.



"Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform every aspect of healthcare, from patient care to hospital management," said Ayçiçek. "By investing in AI hospitals, we want IKAR Holdings to be at the forefront of this transformative wave."



AI hospitals utilize cutting-edge artificial intelligence to enhance the quality of medical services, particularly in areas of patient diagnosis, treatment plans, and overall operational efficiency. One of the most promising aspects of AI in healthcare is its ability to identify high-risk patients early on, significantly reducing hospital-related mortalities.



Sertan Ayçiçek highlighted that AI-driven healthcare solutions could revolutionize the medical industry by surpassing human physiological and intellectual limits in specific areas. "The future of AI in medicine is bright, with rapid advancements already helping to enhance precision, speed, and efficiency in healthcare services. However, one thing remains certain: AI will never replace humans. It will only complement our capabilities, making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and safer."



Ayçiçek envisions this trend as a critical investment for both IKAR Holdings and the global healthcare landscape, aiming to lead in a future where AI and human expertise work hand in hand.



IKAR Holdings is a multifaceted group company based in London, comprising over 40 entities operating across 14 diverse sectors.



IKAR is the first British company to appoint artificial intelligence to the board.



IKAR Holdings currently Leads Global Mpox Pandemic Preparedness Initiative in Collaboration with Unify Platform AG and Safely2Prosperity



The group recently launched its Bluestain Mpox Virus Detection Products.





