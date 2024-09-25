Boliden And Komatsu Deepen Cooperation Around Fossil-Free Mining

In Aitik, electrified trolley systems have, separate from this cooperation, been implemented with the aim of reducing diesel consumption and 17 mining trucks have been converted to self-driving in an autonomous haulage system (AHS). In connection with the world's largest expo for mining equipment, MINEXPO in Las Vegas, Boliden and Komatsu presented the next step in the development towards fossil-free mining. As the first operation in the world, a mining truck from Komatsu, with the option to convert to battery operation, will be introduced in Aitik. This as a result of a collaborative project where the mining truck is tested in a production environment with the aim of further developing technology and implementation possibilities.

"We have taken and continue to take important steps in the development towards a mining operation with high productivity combined with low climate impact. I am extremely proud that we are still a frontrunner in this development and thereby being a global role model in the industry", says Stefan Romedahl, President, Business Area Mines.

The mining truck now presented by Komatsu is called the Power Agnostic 930E and, as the name suggests, it can be converted from diesel to various types of fossil-free power sources.

