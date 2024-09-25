Doha Film Institute's Ajyal Film Club Celebrates Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year Of Culture In Tangier

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Institute - in collaboration with Nuwah Foundation and Tanjaflam, which operates the renowned Cinema Alcazar - presented a special edition of Ajyal Film Club in Tangier from September 20 to 22.

The initiative marked a significant contribution to the Qatar – Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, reinforcing the longstanding cultural ties between the two nations.

Inspired by the acclaimed Ajyal Film Festival, the Ajyal Film Club brings the spirit of youth-driven dialogue through cinema to new audiences. Led by Ajyal jurors, the programme shines a spotlight on pressing global issues, encouraging youth engagement through the transformative power of film. As part of the Doha Film Institute's year-round initiatives, the Club fosters film education and appreciation, equipping young people with the tools to reflect more deeply about the world around them.

This special edition in Tangier invited young Moroccan film enthusiasts, aged 13-17, to immerse themselves in three days of screenings, workshops, and masterclasses led by industry experts. Two Ajyal jurors from Qatar will also host post-screening discussions to further enrich the experience.

Chief Executive Officer of Doha Film Institute Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, said:“We are excited to host this very special edition of Ajyal Film Club in Morocco to honour the strong relationship between both our countries. The Club has expanded the understanding of film among young people in Qatar, and we look forward to inspiring a similar love for meaningful cinema in Moroccan youth and encouraging them to pursue their creative aspirations and assume active roles within their communities by voicing their valuable ideas and opinions.”

Chief Executive Officer of Nuwah Foundation Sheikha Hala Alkhalifa, said,“We are thrilled to extend the reach of Nuwah Foundation to Tangier in partnership with Doha Film Institute and Tanjaflam. Cultural connections that spread light, knowledge, and spark creativity is at the essence of Nuwah Foundation's philosophy. We are very proud to take part in this important edition of Ajyal Film Club in Morocco, and to see the collaboration with Tanjaflam take place. By fostering dialogue, creativity, and cultural exchange, we aim to empower the next generation of storytellers.”

President of Tanjaflam Soad Rahmouni said,“I am extremely delighted to welcome Ajyal Film Club to Tangier. I deeply value the pioneering collaboration between Doha Film Institute, Nuwah Foundation, and Tanjaflam. The Ajyal Film Club's remarkable legacy is both inspiring and uplifting, and this partnership serves to further strengthen the bond between our two kindred nations. I am confident that this initiative marks the start of a fruitful and lasting cooperation that will greatly benefit the youth of both our countries.”