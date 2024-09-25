Downtown Heroes Leave For I-League 3 Playoffs In Kolkata

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- On Tuesday, Downtown Heroes FC left for their I-League 3 Playoffs, which are scheduled to begin in Kolkata on September 26. The team was flagged off by its Chairman, Irfan Shahmiri.

In an address to the team before departure, the Chairman encouraged the players to give their best and maintain the fighting spirit synonymous with Downtown Heroes.

“You carry the hopes and dreams of not just the club but also the entire city of Srinagar. I have full confidence in your abilities to excel and make us proud on this prestigious platform. Believe in yourselves, work together as a unit, and victory will follow,” he said.

The team will play four matches at Naihati Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The Heroes said in a statement that the team is“eager and well-prepared for the competition under the guidance of its head coach.” Downtown is aiming to showcase its talent and dedication as they take on some of the best football clubs in the country, the statement read.

“The I-League 3 Playoffs offer an opportunity for Downtown Heroes FC to solidify their presence in national football and further contribute to the positive change they seek to bring to downtown Srinagar,” it added.

In preparation, the management has added several new faces to its squad. Over the past two days, the team has announced as many as eight new signings to bolster its ranks ahead of a challenging playoff run.

“Downtown Heroes FC has made significant strides in recent years, including the expansion of its women's teams and youth academies, as well as achieving success in local tournaments. The club is now setting its sights on national glory, with the unwavering support of Mr. Shahmiri and the local community,” the statement read.

Downtown begins its I-League 3 Playoffs campaign against Goan club SESA Football Academy on September 26. The game will kick off at 3:00 PM.