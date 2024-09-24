عربي


Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice Announcing The Appointment Of Director


9/24/2024 6:45:47 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTIAGO, Chile, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the financial market reporting that, at the ordinary session held on this date, the Board of Directors of Banco Itaú Chile (the“Bank”) learned about the resignation of Mr. Milton Maluhy Filho from the position of director of the Bank, which will take effect on September 30, 2024.

Likewise, on this same date, the Board of Directors of the bank agreed to appoint Mr. Gabriel Amado de Moura as his replacement, effective as of October 1, 2024, who will continue to serve in his role until the next Ordinary Shareholders Meeting, at which the final appointment will be made. In addition, as of the aforementioned date, Mr. Gabriel Amado de Moura will assume the position of vice-chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco Itaú Chile.

The Material Event Notice is available on the company's investor relations website at ir.itau.cl .

Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile

