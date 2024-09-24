Biden Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal As 'Right Decision' In Final UN Speech

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. President, Joe Biden, addressed the UN General Assembly, stating that the war in Afghanistan was a legacy he inherited and that he ended America's longest war.

Biden mentioned that withdrawing from Afghanistan was a tough decision but ultimately right. He acknowledged that the war's end was tragic, with 13 American and dozens of Afghans killed.

As Vice President under Barack Obama, Biden helped reduce U.S. forces in Iraq. He emphasized that as President, he ended a war that spanned the terms of four U.S. presidents.

Biden also highlighted how the U.S. weakened Al-Qaeda and brought the perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks to justice.

The President paid tribute to the sacrifices of thousands of U.S. soldiers who were killed and over 20,000 who were wounded during the 20-year presence in Afghanistan, stating,“We honor their sacrifice.”

This was Biden's final speech as President of the U.S. at the UN General Assembly. He reflected on the challenges the world faced throughout his political career, from the Cold War to terrorism and conflicts in the Middle East.

Biden mentioned several global challenges from his political journey, including the Cold War, apartheid in South Africa, and other major world issues.

While Biden discussed his efforts to promote girls' education worldwide, he made no mention of the Taliban's ban on girls' education.

Biden also discussed the war in Ukraine, asserting that the U.S. has ensured Ukraine's survival as a free nation. He pointed out that Russian President Putin's war goals have failed, as Ukraine remains independent and NATO is stronger with the addition of Finland and Sweden.

On the Gaza conflict, Biden highlighted the plight of civilians who did not want the war. He placed partial blame on Hamas for initiating the conflict with its attack on southern Israel and reiterated the need for a ceasefire and hostages' release.

