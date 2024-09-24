Exploding Pagers And Walkie-Talkies Are A Reminder Of How Easily Your Devices Can Be Hacked Here's How To Make Sure They Are Safe

Author: Nick Hajli

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The recent on walkie-talkies and pagers in Lebanon have highlighted the hidden vulnerabilities in everyday technology. These incidents underscore the need for individuals to understand the potential risks associated with their devices and to take proactive steps to protect themselves in an increasingly digital world where safety can be compromised.

Research shows that many people have significant concerns about security and privacy as advances. Statistics reveal an alarming rise in threats and privacy breaches, underscoring the urgency of addressing these issues. According to IBM, the average cost of a data breach worldwide reached US$4.88 million (£3.65 million) in 2024 , demonstrating the severe consequences of technological vulnerabilities.

So, are our smartphones and devices truly safe? With numerous reports of data breaches and privacy violations linked to technological development – especially concerning artificial intelligence (AI) – the recent attacks in Lebanon raise new concerns about the security of technology in an era where AI introduces complex challenges .

The pressing question for consumers is whether any of our devices can genuinely be deemed safe. If Israel can launch such an attack (and it has not confirmed it was behind the device attacks – but neither has it denied widespread reports insisting it was) other states may very well follow suit.

The Lebanon device attacks should serve as a crucial wake-up call regarding the vulnerabilities in devices we often take for granted. Part of the challenge lies in the less discussed impact of AI, which can track, analyse, and act on information in ways that pose risks to privacy and security. While AI brings substantial benefits to society, it also creates complex challenges , particularly in terms of democratic integrity and personal safety.

As technology increasingly becomes an indispensable part of our everyday lives – through smartphones, tablets, and smart home devices – it's really important to understand the risks associated with our dependency on this tech. There are some practical steps that we can all take to enhance our security and take control of our digital lives.

What you can do

1. Be careful who you buy from: One critical lesson is to be mindful of where you purchase your products. As technology advances, consumers often turn to price comparison apps to find cheaper options. But these less expensive products frequently originate from distant countries with complex supply chains. For example, in 2020, it was revealed that some Huawei and ZTE devices used in telecom infrastructure contained back doors , which led to allegations of espionage and resulted in some countries banning or limiting their use.

It's worth thoroughly researching the manufacturer before making a purchase. Before buying, check reviews and security certifications, and find out if the company has a history of security breaches or privacy concerns. Ensuring the manufacturer is reputable adds an extra layer of protection.

It's vital to ensure the security of your mobile device is not compromised. OLE/Shutterstock

2. Understand potential risks: Older devices, such as pagers, often lack modern security features such as regular updates, making them more vulnerable to interception. Additionally, recent advances in AI raise concerns about the security of newer devices. For instance, AI algorithms used in smart home devices can learn user patterns and behaviours.

If these devices are compromised, hackers could use this information to orchestrate targeted attacks or gain unauthorised access to homes . It's crucial to assess the risks associated with both old and new technologies – and if you think them unsafe, it's best to just not use them.

3. Update devices regularly: Ensure you regularly update your software and firmware to benefit from the latest security patches. Stick to devices that are still supported by their manufacturers, as unsupported devices may stop receiving vital security updates, leaving them vulnerable.

4. Keep your eyes on your tech: Anyone who is able to gain physical access to your device could tamper with it. Always store your devices securely when not in use, minimising the risk of unauthorised access.

5. Stay informed on cybersecurity issues: Keep yourself updated on the latest cybersecurity threats and learn how attackers exploit various technologies. Familiarise yourself with basic defensive practices, such as using strong, unique passwords and enabling two-factor authentication. Remember that many modern devices are interconnected, making them potential gateways for attacks. For example, a compromised smartphone could potentially infect your laptop or other devices on the same network.

Exercise caution with smart devices such as speakers, cameras, and wearables by ensuring they are properly configured, using encrypted connections, and limiting unnecessary data sharing.

By taking these steps, you can enhance your security and navigate the complexities of our technology-driven world with greater confidence.