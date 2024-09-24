Philippine Govt Renews Call For Filipinos In Lebanon To Volunteer For Repatriation Amid Rising Tensions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Philippine has repeatedly called on families of Filipinos in Lebanon to convince their loved ones to volunteer for repatriation as tensions continue to escalate.

“Call your relatives and force them to go home. It would be a big help if their relatives here in the Philippines will be the ones to convince them to evacuate Lebanon, leave immediately and come home,” Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Assistant Secretary Robert Ferrer said in a televised briefing.

"Many of the 10,000 Filipinos there are opposed to mandatory evacuation by the government," the DFA official added.

The country's Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) also issued an announcement today, renewing its appeal for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Lebanon to evacuate amid escalating tensions.

“No less than the President has asked us to continuously monitor the situation and the plight of our OFWs there,” said DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac.

Vehicles move along a congested highway along the southern entry to Beirut on September 23, 2024. (Photo by Fadel Itani / AFP)

So far, over 500 Filipinos have already returned to the Philippines, with over 1,000 more still being processed for return, according to reports.

In a public advisory, the DMW said OFWs, documented or undocumented, who need immediate assistance and support may call the hotline number of its Migrant Workers Office in Lebanon at +961 79110729.

Overseas Filipinos with permanent resident status, including their dependents, may contact the Philippine Embassy in Beirut at +961 70858086.

Meanwhile, families and relatives of OFWs in Lebanon may contact the Philippine hotline numbers (02) 8522-3663; (02) 8293-9155 / (02) 8722-1144; (02) 8722-1155,

Mobile Number: +63 919-067-3975, Whatsapp/Viber/Phone: +63 920-517-1059; +63 927-147-8186; +63 908-326-8344 or send an email to [email protected] for any information.

Emergency numbers in Lebanon:

Police: 112

Red Cross (Ambulance): 140

Fire Department: 175

Civil Defense: 125