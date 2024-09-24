KFC Launches Sign Language Training Programme For All Employees In India

KFC India has introduced a mandatory sign language training programme for all its employees, including corporate staff. This initiative is part of the Kshamata program aimed at bridging gender and ability gaps. The company plans to double its speech and hearing impaired workforce by 2026.

