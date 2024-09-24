Csharpcorner Announces Action AI 2024 Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSharpCorner, a global community for software developers, is excited to announce the Action AI 2024 Delhi Edition on October 18, 2024. The event will be held virtually and in person in Delhi NCR, India, uniting leaders, innovators, and developers to explore AI's transformative potential, with over 50,000 expected virtual attendees.

Unlocking AI's Potential

AI is reshaping industries and driving innovation worldwide. As Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, stated, "AI is the beginning of the next industrial revolution. It will reshape entire industries and create new ones." The Action AI Conference 2024 is designed for those eager to dive into AI's rapid advancements, focusing on practical applications, innovation, and business transformation.

India: An Emerging Leader in AI Development

India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in AI development, fueled by a large talent pool, government support, innovative startups, and increasing enterprise adoption. Vishal Dhupar, NVIDIA Managing Director, Asia-South, emphasized India's potential, stating, "With accelerated computing infrastructure, research, and AI skilling at scale, India has the potential to become the Intelligence Capital of the world."

The Indian government is promoting AI through initiatives like the National AI Mission and Digital India program. It launched IndiaAI, a national AI portal with NITI Aayog, as a hub for AI news, resources, and collaborations, supporting PM Modi's vision of a knowledge economy and fostering AI innovation by connecting researchers, students, professionals, and policymakers.

Action AI Conference 2024 Highlights

Action AI features AI thought leaders and expert speakers from companies including Microsoft, Google, Paytm, Zomato, Adobe, Jio, Alpinegate AI, IBM, Capegemini, GitHub, Samsung, American Express, S&P Global, Salesforce, Micron, TCS and more.

The conference agenda caters to both business and technical audiences. Businesses will discover AI tools to enhance productivity, while engineers gain hands-on experience building AI-driven products. The agenda also includes panel discussions to boost development productivity.

The Action AI Conference will showcase the Sharp Economy, a digital ecosystem managed by the Sharp Innovation Foundation . It promotes tech education and growth, using the Sharp Token (SHARP) to incentivize learning and engagement with blockchain and emerging technologies.

Investment and Networking Opportunities

The conference will feature investment and networking opportunities with AI professionals and innovators to build collaborations shaping the future of AI.

About CSharpCorner

CSharpCorner , a global community of three-million software developers, offers a platform for learning, networking, and knowledge-sharing to learn, earn and grow.

SOURCE CSharp Inc

