Inventhelp Inventor Develops Simple Device To Manifest Positivity (FJK-426)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to help an individual practice and maintain a positive outlook," said an inventor, from Ocala, Fla., "so I invented the MANIFESTATION BUTTON. My design would physically manifest positivity in one's life."

The invention provides a simple device to help increase positivity. In doing so, it would help manifest positivity by training our thoughts and feelings to change when a physical action is taken. As a result, it helps reverse negativity, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-426, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

