Codemonkey Celebrates 10 Years Of Transforming Coding Education

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, CodeMonkey, an award-winning EdTech platform, marks its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of pioneering coding education for children worldwide. Since its founding in 2014, CodeMonkey has reached over 34 million students in 206 countries, inspiring a new generation of coders through fun, game-based learning. Now used in over 18,000 schools and after-school centers, CodeMonkey continues to redefine what it means to teach computer science in a playful, engaging, and effective way.



A Vision Driven by Passionate Leadership

At the heart of CodeMonkey are Jonathan Schor, Co-Founder & CEO, and Ido Schor, Co-Founder & CTO. As lifelong tech enthusiasts who started coding as 4th graders in the 1990s, the brothers founded CodeMonkey to share their love for coding with children everywhere. "We are a passionate team of technology, gaming, and pedagogy experts crafting together the world's best computer science playground for children," says Jonathan Schor.

He adds, "We believe that the old-fashioned ways of learning should be challenged. New learning resources are the future of education systems worldwide. When we design our products, we focus on engagement and user experience to create a fun and effective learning process. Our deep understanding of technology and pedagogy results in a product that teachers can use without fear and kids enjoy tremendously."

Since Jonathan's early success teaching children to code through playful activities, CodeMonkey has grown into a platform that brings fun, knowledge, and opportunity to millions of learners across the globe.

Milestones Along the Journey



2024: Linus the Lemur debuts in special monthly coding courses and CodeMonkey expands into Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, going beyond basic coding.

2023: CodeMonkey adds a block-based design platform to create games.

2022: Digital Literacy courses are introduced to accommodate for the educational needs of post COVID-19.

2021: CodeMonkey partners with the King of Bhutan and the Ministry of Education to bring coding education across the country.

2020: Beaver Achiever, a block-based coding course, and CodeMonkey Jr., the platform's first block-based coding app, are launched.

2019: CodeMonkey introduces Banana Tales, its first game-based Python course.

2018: Dodo Does Math, a cross-curricular coding course, and Game Builder, a game design tool, are introduced to the platform.

2016: CodeMonkey partners with Code.org as part of the Hour of Code initiative. 2014: CodeMonkey is born, and by December, the company launches its first text-based coding game, Coding Adventure.



What's New in 2024

As CodeMonkey looks ahead to the next 10 years, it's introducing several exciting new initiatives:



Linus the Lemur: A brand-new character debuting in monthly coding challenges, offering students fresh opportunities to develop their coding skills.

New AI and Data Science Courses: Expanding beyond coding, these courses equip children with skills for the future, diving into artificial intelligence and data science at an accessible level.

BananaCast Podcast: A newly launched podcast that features interviews with educators, tech innovators, and thought leaders to explore the intersections of technology, education, and the future of work. Merch Store: Teachers and students can now get CodeMonkey-branded swag, including classroom supplies and fun items that motivate kids to code.

Award-Winning Leaders in EdTech

In the past decade, CodeMonkey has earned numerous prestigious awards for its innovative approach to teaching computer science. These accolades serve as recognition of the platform's impact on the education industry and its unwavering commitment to preparing children for a tech-driven future.

Just this year alone, CodeMonkey has won multiple prestigious awards, including:



Educators Pick – Best of STEM® 2024 Award for Best AI Curriculum for Teaching and Learning

2024 Overall Early Childhood Education Solution Provider of the Year

The Best Products for Elementary Kids 2024

The Best Educational Products in the World – 2024/25

The Best Middle School Products & The Best High School Products of 2024, I-LEARN Awards 2024 Practical Homeschooling® i-Learn Award

Social Responsibility

Social responsibility is at the core of CodeMonkey's mission. The company is committed to making coding accessible to all students, especially those from underserved communities. Through partnerships and grant programs, CodeMonkey has ensured that schools in need have access to its platform, meeting the requirements for federal funding under Titles I, II, and IV of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

In 2022, CodeMonkey partnered with the King of Bhutan and the Ministry of Education to bring its curriculum to students across Bhutan, further extending its reach to empower children globally, regardless of socioeconomic background.

Looking Ahead

With a bold mission to "Write Code. Catch Bananas. Save the World," CodeMonkey is poised to lead the next wave of coding education. Through its continued innovation, dedication to social responsibility, and passion for engaging young learners, CodeMonkey is set to empower millions more children as they embark on their journeys into the world of technology.

Here's to the next 10 years of coding adventures, creativity, and problem-solving-one banana at a time!

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Keren Hirschhorn ...