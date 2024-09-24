India’s love for Baskin-Robbins grows as brand opens its 1000th Location in India and the SAARC Region

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 23, 2024: Baskin-Robbins, the iconic American ice cream brand and the largest QSR ice cream chain in India and the world, proudly announces the grand opening of its 1000th location in the vibrant suburb of Andheri, Mumbai. This significant milestone marks a new era in its three-decade-long journey of delighting Indian and SAARC region consumers.



Spanning over 750 square feet, the new Andheri outlet is the largest Baskin-Robbins location in Mumbai and amongst its largest in the country, symbolizing the brand's ongoing commitment to offering premium, innovative dessert experiences to its customers. The grand opening event, attended by key stakeholders, industry leaders, and brand loyalists, was a celebration of Baskin-Robbins' remarkable growth story in India and the SAARC region.



Since its entry into the Indian market in 1993 with Graviss Foods, master franchisee for Baskin-Robbins in India and the SAARC region, Baskin-Robbins has consistently adapted to the unique preferences of Indian consumers, making it a household name synonymous with indulgence and quality. The opening of the 1000th location is a testament to the brand’s successful strategy of using quality ingredients and offering a variety of flavours, which has fuelled its expansion across 290+ cities, including metropolitan hubs, as well as popular tourist and emerging non-metro markets, and made it one of Baskin-Robbins’ largest global markets.



Baskin-Robbins’ journey in India and the SAARC region has been characterized by continuous innovation, from introducing new flavours and formats to expanding its retail footprint through a mix of large locations, kiosks, and modern trade channels. It was one of the first brands to offer ice cream cakes, ice cream pizzas and ice cream “rocks”—bite-sized ice cream treats for easy snacking—in the region.



The brand's ability to adapt to local market conditions and consumer preferences has been instrumental in its success, making it not just an international brand operating in India and the SAARC region, but an integral part of the consumer experience. Baskin-Robbins offers its popular signature flavours, like Mississippi Mud, Honey Nut Crunch and Bavarian Chocolate, and has also introduced menu items that draw from local sweet delicacies, like Gulab Jamun, Caramel Milkcake, and Rabdi Jalebi. In addition, it was one of the first ice cream businesses in the country to aggressively adopt online ordering several years ago and the first to have a loyalty program for its customer base.



"It’s an exciting day for us at Graviss Foods, the master franchisee for Baskin-Robbins in India and in the SAARC region, along with Inspire Brands, as we come together to celebrate the launch of Baskin-Robbins' 1,000th location in the region.” remarked Mr. Gaurav Ghai, Chairman, Graviss Group. “This milestone reflects our shared values, deep commitment and exceptional execution in this market.”



“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion of opening our 1000th location in India,” said Michael Haley, President and Managing Director, International, Inspire Brands. “We would like to thank Graviss Foods for being such a strong franchisee in the region for over 30 years, and congratulate them, as well as the Inspire international team, for achieving this accomplishment. Baskin-Robbins’ success here is a reflection of our commitment to delivering exceptional and innovative experiences tailored to the Indian palate. We are proud to be a leader in the QSR space and excited to further expand our footprint in this vibrant market.”



“As India continues its upward march towards becoming one of the world’s leading economies, Baskin-Robbins is committed to being a part of this journey, contributing to the economy, creating jobs, and delivering happiness to consumers through continuing innovation in our products and services,” added Vikram Seth, Managing Director, Graviss Foods.



To cope with growing demand, The Graviss group recently set up a new manufacturing facility for Baskin-Robbins in India. With the 1,000th location milestone in India and the SAARC region, the brand is poised for even greater growth in the coming years, driven by ongoing innovation, strategic expansion, and a deep understanding of the evolving Indian market.







