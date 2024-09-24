Streams of Diddy’s music surge following arrest, indictment

(MENAFN) Sean "Diddy" Combs has experienced a notable increase in streams of his following his recent arrest and the unsealing of a federal indictment against him. According to Luminate, the analytics company, Combs' music saw an average increase of 18.3 percent in on-demand streams during the week of his arrest compared to the previous week.



George Howard, a music business management professor at Berklee College of Music, explained that such an increase is often a response to public curiosity surrounding controversial figures. He likened streaming music to a form of searching for information about the artist, particularly in light of serious allegations. "Music just becomes another piece of information as people try to comprehend the atrocities," he said, suggesting that listeners may be interested in understanding the mindset behind the music of someone facing such grave charges.



Howard noted that many people view Combs more as a businessman than a musician due to his various ventures, which may also contribute to the spike in streaming. He compared the situation to the tendency to look at a car crash out of curiosity.



In the past, similar patterns have emerged in the music industry following controversies. For instance, after a documentary-revealed allegations against R. Kelly, his streaming numbers nearly doubled.



Combs is facing serious charges, including federal sex trafficking and racketeering, with allegations dating back to 2008. The indictment accuses him of abusing, threatening, and coercing women to satisfy his sexual desires and maintain his reputation. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

