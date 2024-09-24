Jordanians In Lebanon Urged To Leave

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) -- The of Foreign and Expatriates has confirmed it is closely monitoring the situation of Jordanians in Lebanon through dedicated hotlines, urging citizens to leave the country immediately for their safety.Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah reiterated the call for all Jordanians in Lebanon to depart at the earliest opportunity, emphasizing that all Jordanian citizens in the country are currently safe.According to Qudah, 1,199 Jordanian citizens and 2,541 individuals of other nationalities who are accompanying them have registered on the ministry's platform since the onset of the crisis.The ministry estimates there are approximately 2,600 registered Jordanians in Lebanon, although the actual number could be as high as 4,000 due to registration challenges.The ministry urged Jordanians still in Lebanon to register with the Jordanian Embassy in Beirut via the provided online form and contact the ministry for assistance 24/7 through the following numbers:- Jordanian Embassy in Beirut: 0096181699837- Ministry's Operations Center Unit:- 00962799562903- 00962799562471- 00962799562193Alternatively, citizens can reach out via email at ....