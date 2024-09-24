Bitcoin Keeps At Heights, Litecoin Pushes Back From Resistance

Market Picture

The corrected 0.5% to levels from a day earlier to $2.22 trillion, continuing to settle at the top near the previous month's peak. As expected, cryptocurrency selling intensified near the previous peak. The cryptocurrency market will need to rise another nearly 3% to validate the breaking of the multi-month downtrend.

Bitcoin's previous four daily candles and today's candles show a very moderate end-of-day trend with relatively impressive intraday swings. The battle for the 200-day moving average continues. In this case, the former cryptocurrency is moving up more cautiously than the stock market.

Last week, Litecoin overcame the resistance of the descending channel, inside which it has been trading since May. However, selling intensified as it approached the horizontal resistance level just above $67, which turned the price downward for the fourth time in the last five weeks. A return of risk appetite in global markets will help validate the break of the downtrend, sending the price to $74 (+12%). Intensifying selloffs will force the price to look for support at $60 (-10%) as soon as possible.