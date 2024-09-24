Bitcoin Keeps At Heights, Litecoin Pushes Back From Resistance
Date
9/24/2024 4:22:03 AM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
The Cryptocurrency market corrected 0.5% to levels from a day earlier to $2.22 trillion, continuing to settle at the top near the previous month's peak. As expected, cryptocurrency selling intensified near the previous peak. The cryptocurrency market will need to rise another nearly 3% to validate the breaking of the multi-month downtrend.
MENAFN24092024000156011031ID1108707651
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.