UAE launches Send Now, Pay Later remittance service

(MENAFN) A groundbreaking new service has been launched that allows users to instantly send money overseas while deferring payments through the Botim Ultra App. Known as the Send Now, Pay Later (SNPL) program, this innovative solution is designed to assist the UAE’s significant expatriate community by offering greater financial flexibility during challenging economic times.



With this service, users can transfer funds internationally and choose to settle payments later in manageable installments. This feature alleviates financial pressure, particularly during critical periods like month-end when expenses can pile up. By introducing this program, Botim has become the first fintech company in the MENA region to offer such a unique solution, addressing the specific needs of expatriates who regularly send money back home.



“Utilizing advanced credit systems, we provide users with a quicker and more convenient method for sending remittances,” stated Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim. He emphasized that this service empowers millions of individuals to better manage their financial responsibilities while still supporting their families abroad.



The SNPL program represents a significant advancement in remittance services, combining modern technology with a deep understanding of the financial challenges faced by expatriates. As more individuals seek innovative ways to handle their finances, services like this will likely play a crucial role in enhancing their financial well-being.

MENAFN24092024000045015839ID1108707520