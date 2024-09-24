One Killed, Six Injured In Russian Overnight Strikes On Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, one man was killed and six other people, including two minors, were in the Russian overnight attack on September 23.

Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, "one person was killed and 6 other people, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were injured in Russian on Zaporizhzhia."

As Ivan Fedorov noted, throughout the day, the Russians launched 321 strikes on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

Thus, the enemy launched three missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Rostusche; 15 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Komyshuvakha and Levadne; 175 drones of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne; Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne were hit by six rounds of MLRS fire, the regional chief informed.

The Russians carried out 122 artillery barrages on the territory of Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Malaya Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

The were 314 reports about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of September 23, the Russians struck a residential building in Zaporizhzhia. The enemy also targeted a critical infrastructure facility.