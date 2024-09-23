Wihdat, Faisali Play On Weekend As Ahli Lead Pro League

The CFI Professional Football League’s most anticipated match will be Wihdat vs Faisali on Saturday as the competition entered its fifth week on Thursday (File photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The CFI Professional League's most anticipated match will be Wihdat vs Faisali on Saturday as the competition entered its fifth week on Thursday.

This week's matches include, leaders Ahli vs Shabab Urdun, Aqaba vs Salt, Ramtha vs Sarih, Jazira vs Mughayer Sarhan, Hussein vs Ma'an.

Week 4 saw Ahli held 1-1 with Faisali but still remained atop the table after an unbeaten streak. Wihdat and Hussein remained second and third although both had the week off for their Asian club agendas.

In other matches, Ma'an scored an important 3-2 win over Aqaba to move up 3 spots to 7th, Shabab Urdun held Ramtha 0-0 and climbed a spot, and Jazira remained 11th after they were held 2-2 with Sarih.

Week 5 matches come right after Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Champions League Two matches where Wihdat scored a vital win over Iran's Sepahan FC Isfahan 2-1 in an outstanding match highlighted by the rise of two stars Ibrahim Sabra and Mohannad Simreen.

On the other hand, league holders Hussein fell 3-1 to Ahli Dubai of the UAE in a match that saw a record number of 11 saves by national team goalie Yazeed Abu Layla.

The 21st edition of the second tier Asian event has replaced the AFC Cup, where Wihdat are in Group C alongside UAE's Sharjah, Tajikistan's Istiqlal and Sepahan while Hussein are in Group D with Kuwait Club, Uzbekistan's Nasaf Qarshi and Ahli Dubai.

It is Hussein's 1st and Wihdat's 13th time the event which was won by Faisali twice 2005-2006 and Shabab Urdun once in 2007.