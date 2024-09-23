D.Law Expands To New Office In Glendale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D

is proud to announce its latest expansion with the opening of a new office at 450 N. Brand Blvd, Suite 840, Glendale, CA 91203. This move marks a significant step in the firm's ongoing growth and commitment to better serving clients across California. The new office adds an impressive 12,000 square feet to D 's already substantial footprint and will house close to 60 attorneys and staff.

"Our new Glendale office represents not just growth, but our continued mission to redefine what an employment law firm can be," said Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan. "We are excited to see how this space will foster greater collaboration and innovation."

Nina Palyan, Director of HR and Finance, added, "This office was designed with our team's needs at the forefront, providing a welcoming and dynamic environment for our employees to thrive. It's a space that reflects our values of diligence, dependability, dedication, decisiveness, defense, and dignity."

Rick Corsini, the architect behind the project, spoke about the design: "The Glendale office is tailored to blend functionality with a modern aesthetic, creating a space where people feel both productive and inspired. We aimed to capture the essence of D 's culture in every aspect of the design. The firm's commitment to work-life balance is reflected in the distinct work and play areas we've incorporated. We've also paid particular attention to colors and art throughout the space, using them to create an environment that's both stimulating and calming. This thoughtful approach to design supports D 's dedication to fostering a positive and balanced work environment."

This new office marks an exciting chapter for D

as the firm continues to expand its reach, with the same commitment to justice and excellence that has made it a leader in employment law.

