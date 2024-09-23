Nuera Cannabis Hosts Successful ‘Adopt A Pup’ Event With TAPS Shelter In Pekin

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PEKIN, Ill., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis is proud to announce the success of its recent“Adopt a Pup” event, held in collaboration with TAPS Shelter on September 21st, 2024. The parking lot at nuEra's Pekin location (3249 Court St, Pekin, IL) was filled with excitement as community members gathered to meet adoptable dogs, enjoy local food vendors, and experience the fun that nuEra Cannabis events are known for.



From 1-5PM CST, attendees had the opportunity to connect with TAPS Shelter 's adorable, adoptable dogs while enjoying live music, delicious food, and entertainment. The event, which was aimed at promoting pet adoption, created an uplifting atmosphere that brought potential pet owners face-to-face with their future furry companions.









“We were thrilled to see the community come together for such a meaningful cause,” said Jonah Rapino, Director of Marketing at nuEra Cannabis .“Helping connect loving homes with dogs in need is something we are passionate about, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support TAPS Shelter in their mission.”

All proceeds from the event were donated directly to TAPS Shelter to support their ongoing efforts in rescuing and caring for pets. nuEra Cannabis remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, and this event was just one of the many ways the company continues to give back.

nuEra Cannabis is a leading Illinois cannabis company offering a diverse selection of premium products and expert guidance. Known for their dedication to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis strives to provide a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience across its convenient locations in Illinois. For more information, visit .

