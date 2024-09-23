Direct Aid Concludes Eye Surgery Camp In Yemen
Date
9/23/2024 3:05:54 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ADEN, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Direct Aid Society concluded on Monday a medical camp, in which 500 cataract and intraocular lens operations were performed in a number of districts of Hadhramaut Governorate in Yemen.
In a statement to KUNA, regional director for the Direct Aid office in Yemen, Ali Bteit said that the camp - set up at the Roaya Eye and Retina Center - also conducted examinations for more than 4,200 cases, provided free treatment and glasses to about 1,500 people, and distributed the necessary awareness brochures about eye diseases and cholera; which is widespread in several Yemeni governorates.
The Director General of medical camps at the Yemeni Ministry of Health, Muhammad Tareeq, praised in a press statement the Direct Aid camp. (end)
