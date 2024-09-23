عربي


Al-Kaabi Meets Czech Republic's Minister Of Industry And Trade

9/23/2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for energy Affairs Saad Sherida al-Kaabi met Jozef Sikela, Minister of industry and Trade of Czech Republic in Doha Monday.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Czechia and means to enhance them.

