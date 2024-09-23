Al-Kaabi Meets Czech Republic's Minister Of Industry And Trade

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the of State for Affairs Saad Sherida al-Kaabi met Jozef Sikela, Minister of and Trade of Czech Republic in Doha Monday. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Czechia and means to enhance them.

