Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Ethernet Whole House Speaker System (BEC-394)


9/23/2024 12:16:35 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create new low-power speakers, jumper wires, and distribution boxes to allow the use of existing telephone and Ethernet wiring for low power Audio purposes," said an inventor, from Karney, Neb., "so I invented the ETHERNET WHOLE HOUSE SPEAKER SYSTEM. My design would make it easy to put together a whole house audio system without the expense and effort of additional in-wall wiring."

The patent-pending invention provides a new line of audio speakers for use with existing and unused telephone or Ethernet cable wiring and outlets. In doing so, it would provide whole-premises background music/audio. It also offers a neat solution to running speaker cables under carpeting. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and electrical contractors.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BEC-394, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

