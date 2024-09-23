Duravi Treatment Increase Horsepower In A F-Series Race Car By Nearly 7 HP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Duravi's revolutionary product line demonstrates breakthrough results when applied to the Radical SR3 RSX 2022 race car.

Bogota, Colombia, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duravi, a pioneering company in the field of metal transmutation technology, in August had its products put to the test by Niko Racing Team headquarter in Colombia. The Duravi product line demonstrated breakthrough results when applied to the Radical SR3 RSX 2022 race car, part of the CNA series (National Motorsports Championship) in the LF category.







The unprecedented test results recorded by Niko Racing included:

- Increased top speed by 6.4 KPH ( from 183.2 kph to 189.6 kph).

- Increased torque by 10 lb-ft (from 100 ft to 110 ft)

- Increased horse power by 6.7 bph (from 164 bph to 170.7 bph)

- Decreased lap time by 1.7 seconds (from 1.09.549 to 1.07.887 on a 2.725 km track)

- Decreased temperature by 8 degrees Celsius (from 102 c to 94 c)

“The Niko Racing Team conducted half a dozen treatments. And with each treatment, they saw incrementally significant improvements in power and performance,” said Jonathan Cooper, Co-Founder and CEO of Duravi.“These break-through results and continual improvement per application are because Duravi is a transmutation technology, not a lubricant. We would expect to see even further improvements until our technology has eliminated the friction points.”

Duravi's advanced treatment, designed to extend the life of metal components and permanently eliminate friction points, was applied to both the engine and gearbox of the Radical SR3 RSX equipped with a Hayabusa 1440cc engine.

“We love seeing the initial reactions of our customers when they see results they previously thought were impossible,” commented Tommy Denning, Co-Founder and President of Duravi.“It puts a big smile on my face to hear the mechanics and driver discussing the need to install more powerful breaks as the power increase created by Duravi is too much for the current ones.”

The trials were conducted in August in Bogota, 2,625 meters above sea level.

About Duravi

Duravi is a pioneering company in the field of metal transmutation technology. Duravi's advanced products significantly extend the life of metal components and permanently eliminate all friction points, while reducing energy consumption. This cutting-edge technology has been a game-changer in high-performance environments, particularly in the automotive industry. For more information about Duravi and its products, or to request a demo, please visit .

