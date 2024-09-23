Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intravascular Ultrasound Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Intravascular Ultrasound Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The intravascular ultrasound market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.28 billion in 2023 to $2.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising minimally invasive procedures, growing geriatric population, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The intravascular ultrasound market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing adoption of IVUS in coronary interventions, growing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases, development of high definition IVUS catheters, surge in research and development activities in medical imaging, rising prevalence of diabetes.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The Intravascular Ultrasound Market

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is expected to propel the growth of the intravascular ultrasound market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a group of disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is increasing due to lack of physical activity, unhealthy diet, smoking, chronic stress, and excessive alcohol consumption. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) is a valuable diagnostic tool for managing cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). It provides detailed images and information about the inside of blood vessels, particularly coronary arteries, which can significantly enhance the diagnosis, treatment, and management of various cardiovascular conditions.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Intravascular Ultrasound Market Growth ?

Key players in the intravascular ultrasound market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Fujifilm Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, Fujikura Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, Analogic Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, ACIST Medical Systems Inc., Insightec Ltd., HeartFlow Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., CIVCO Medical Instruments Co. Inc., Pie Medical Imaging BV, Conavi Medical Inc., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Esaote S.p.A., Sonic Concepts Inc..

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Intravascular Ultrasound Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the intravascular ultrasound market focus on technological improvement with sonic lumen tomography (SLT) technology to improve diagnostic capabilities, facilitate better decision-making in cardiovascular procedures, and ultimately enhance patient outcomes. Sonic lumen tomography (SLT) technology enhances the visualization of blood vessels by providing high-resolution, cross-sectional images of the lumen (the interior space of a blood vessel) and the vessel walls.

How Is The Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Platform Intravascular Ultrasound, Compact Intravascular Ultrasound

2) By Modality: Virtual Histology Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS), iMap Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS), Integrated Backscatter Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

3) By Application: Peripheral Arterial Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases

4) By End use: Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Academic And Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Intravascular Ultrasound Market

North America was the largest region in the intravascular ultrasound market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the intravascular ultrasound market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Intravascular Ultrasound Market Definition

Intravascular ultrasound refers to a medical imaging procedure that uses sound waves to capture real time images of blood vessel walls, aiding in assessing coronary artery disease and guiding stent placement during procedures. It provides precise, real-time visualization of arterial structures, enhancing treatment planning and outcomes in interventional cardiology.

Intravascular Ultrasound Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global intravascular ultrasound market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Intravascular Ultrasound Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on intravascular ultrasound market size, intravascular ultrasound market drivers and trends, intravascular ultrasound market major players, intravascular ultrasound competitors' revenues, intravascular ultrasound market positioning, and intravascular ultrasound market growth across geographies. The intravascular ultrasound market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Global Market Report 2024

report/contrast-enhanced-ultrasound-global-market-report

Ultrasound Transducer Global Market Report 2024

report/ultrasound-transducer-global-market-report

Point of Care Ultrasound Global Market Report 2024

report/point-of-care-ultrasound-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.