Trump excludes running for president once more if he loses election

(MENAFN) In a recent interview on the TV show *Full Measure*, former President Donald made a notable declaration regarding his future, stating that he would not seek the presidency again if he loses to Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming November election. When asked about the possibility of a 2028 campaign, Trump responded, “No, I don’t. I think that will be it. I don’t see it at all.” He expressed optimism about his chances in the current election cycle, saying, “I think that hopefully we’re gonna be successful.”



This announcement comes in the wake of Trump's earlier decision to forgo participating in another presidential debate against Harris. The Vice President had accepted an invitation for a debate scheduled for October 23, following her nomination as the Democratic candidate in July after President Joe Biden stepped aside amid concerns regarding his electability and a rocky debate performance against Trump in June.



At a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, Trump voiced his concerns about the timing of the debate, noting, “The problem with another debate is that it’s just too late,” as early voting has already begun. He previously criticized the debate he held with Harris on September 10, labeling it “dishonest” and “totally rigged,” claiming the moderators favored the Democratic candidate.



Trump further asserted that Harris seeks a rematch only because she lost to him in their previous encounter, and he expressed his willingness to participate in another debate only if it were hosted by a “fair network.”



Trump, who won the presidency in 2016 by defeating Hillary Clinton, lost to Biden in 2020, a defeat he continues to contest, alleging that the election was rigged against him. As the election approaches, Trump's statements underscore the high stakes and intense political climate leading up to the November vote, as both candidates gear up for a crucial battle for the White House.

MENAFN23092024000045015687ID1108703881