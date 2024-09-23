Farooq Abdullah Dancing To The Tune Of Pakistan, Ignoring Welfare Of J&K: Tarun Chugh

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Sep 23 (IANS) BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday termed National President and former Chief Farooq Abdullah a self-styled ambassador or a PRO of the Pakistan who keeps advocating its cause more than talking about the progress and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a strong reaction to Farooq Abdullah's repeated suggestion to the Indian government that it should hold talks with Pakistan, Chugh said it is high time Abdullah stopped seeing across the border to speak the language of his mentors in Pakistan's ISI.

While underlining that talks and terror could not go hand-in-hand, he said it is strange that Farooq Abdullah, supported by the Congress and the Muftis, keeps flaunting the anti-national sentiments in support of Pakistan knowing very well that Pakistan is a factory of terrorism for the whole world.

Chugh recalled the recent statement of Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, who proclaimed that his country, and the NC, along with the Congress, were on the same page on critical issues like Article 370. This has clearly exposed the hidden common agenda that the Abdullahs, Congress and the Muftis share with Pakistan, he said.

"It clearly demonstrated that the Abdullahs and the Congress have been dancing to the tunes of Pakistan at the cost of peace and development in J&K," Chugh said.

He said under PM Narendra Modi's government, people of J&K have realised the damage the Abdullahs and Muftis have done to them over the last many years. People now want the development of industry, growth in tourism, and jobs for the youth. They do not want bullets and stones.

"In the Assembly elections people would teach a befitting lesson to the Abdullahs and the Muftis, and the Congress for playing in the hands of Pakistan," Chugh added.