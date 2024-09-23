NRC To Provide Education For Afghan Refugee Children In Iran Amid School Ban

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following reports of Afghan migrant children being banned from attending in Iran, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) announced that they will provide education opportunities for these children.

The council stated in a press release on Sunday, September 22, that nearly 1.5 million Afghan migrant children live in Iran.

The statement mentioned that the NRC and other organizations will organize educational classes to offer schooling for children deprived of education in Iran.

Recently, Iranian authorities instructed school administrators in several cities not to enroll undocumented refugees.

Mohammad Mehdi Fadakar, the governor of Kerman, warned that legal action will be taken against school administrators who register“illegal” migrants, particularly undocumented Afghan refugees.

This decision has sparked reactions, with several Afghan migrants, especially students in Shiraz, protesting in front of the UNHCR office.

The protesters, chanting“Education is our right,” called on the United Nations to provide education opportunities for Afghan children in Iran.

Previously, the Norwegian Refugee Council had also reported on World Refugee Day that 900,000 Afghan migrant children in Iran lack access to education.

According to Jan Egeland, the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, only 10% of Afghan children in Iran have the right to education. This alarming situation highlights the urgent need for international support to ensure Afghan migrant children in Iran receive their basic right to education.

