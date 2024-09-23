Casualty Toll In Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 16

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia left 16 people injured, four of them were hospitalized.

Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"16 people were in the Russian attack on the center of Zaporizhzhia. Four of them were hospitalized. This is according to the updated information. Four women are in moderately grave condition in hospital. Other are being treated at home," he wrote.

As many as 13 high-rise buildings, educational institutions, private property, cars, garages and private houses were damaged.

The Zaporizhzhia City Council Telegram channel reports that the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with three guided aerial bombs.

A total of 27 residents of the city have been rescued. 20 people got blocked in their own houses. All the residents have been evacuated from their apartments.

Currently, rescuers, communal services, and volunteers go on working at the sites of the hits.“Points of invincibility” have been set up, where everyone who needs can get information and help.

Earlier reports were about 13 casualties in the night attacks on Zaporizhzhia.