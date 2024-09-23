Happy Birthday To The Harpy Eagle, The National Bird Of Panama Born September 22 2009

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Celebrating 15 years of 'Panama', is the emblematic harpy eagle of Summit Municipal Park. Born on September 22, 2009 at the Miami Zoo, she is the first specimen of her species to be born at the zoo, and arrived in Panama on June 15, 2013. Since then, she has been a symbol of pride and admiration for visitors to the park. The Mayor's Office of Panama celebrated this specimen's birthday this Sunday. Panama reached maturity at four and a half years old, a life cycle comparable to that of humans. Now, at 15 years old, she is considered a young adult within her species, which in the wild can live up to 50 years. The harpy eagle is known for its impressive hunting ability, as it can carry prey three times its weight, and has vision that allows it to detect targets at more than 200 meters, in addition to exerting a pressure of up to 500 pounds with its powerful talons. Conserving this species is important because its habitat is threatened by deforestation and various human activities. The country makes efforts to protect it and educate citizens about its importance. The capital municipality highlights that the magnificent bird has been part of the national identity, since its designation as the National Bird in 2002 and its inclusion in the National Shield in 2012. The public has been invited to join the celebration at the Summit Municipal Park, where they will be able to learn more about“Panama” and be part of a tribute to the majestic bird that symbolizes the biodiversity and pride of the country. People can visit this park from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm.

