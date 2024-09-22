General Motors Celebrates Production Of One-Millionth Vehicle In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) General Motors Egypt has celebrated a significant milestone with the production of its one-millionth vehicle at its local factory. The event was attended by Deputy Prime for Industrial Development and Minister of and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir. This achievement underscores General Motors' commitment to local and its role in Egypt's industrial development.

This milestone marked General Motors as the first private car in Egypt to produce one million locally made vehicles, in partnership with General Motors Global. The company established its first regional manufacturing facility in Alexandria nearly 90 years ago and exports to countries in the Euro-Mediterranean region, the Middle East, and Africa.

Al-Wazir stated that General Motors collaborates with numerous local, regional, and global partners, producing over 90% of its sales locally. The company is also committed to increasing the local component percentage in its products.

He noted that General Motors Egypt supports the registration of its new car model in the National Program for Developing the Automotive Industry. This program incentivizes manufacturers based on local component ratios, investment levels, production and export volumes, emissions reduction, and adherence to global environmental standards.

In line with this, the Ministry of Industry has developed the National Industry Strategy (2024–2030), leveraging Egypt's regional advantages and advanced infrastructure to enhance the industry across seven key pillars.

He noted that the strategy includes an urgent plan to boost the Egyptian industry, focusing on several main pillars. The first involved deepening the industry by establishing new factories to meet part of the local market's needs and reduce reliance on imported production inputs, aiming to attract investors with high-quality products at competitive prices.

The second pillar focused on expanding the industrial base to increase exports, particularly for green industries that utilize locally available raw materials or technologies, such as iron and aluminium. This leverages Egypt's natural resources (agricultural, industrial, and mineral) to produce high-quality goods for export markets at competitive prices.

The third entailed immediate efforts to reactivate and assist closed or stalled factories, as well as supporting projects under construction to enhance industrial activity and production capacity. The fourth emphasized improving the quality of Egyptian products to compete in the local and global markets, with support from entities under the Ministry of Industry.

The fourth pillar aims to enhance the quality of Egyptian products for both local and global markets through the Ministry of Industry, meanwhile, the fifth pillar focused on increasing employment in the industrial sector to 7 million by 2030, doubling the current workforce, while recognizing General Motors Egypt's role in attracting investments and creating jobs.

Additionally, the sixth pillar emphasized training the workforce via partnerships with research centres and universities to improve skills, particularly through the development of 41 technological schools. These schools, financed by private companies, aim to produce skilled graduates ready for the industry, with potential collaboration between the Ministry and General Motors to improve vocational training.

Finally, the seventh pillar addressed modern industrial trends and digital transformation, including providing technical support for factories and raising awareness of green industries. It also involved launching a digital platform to streamline industrial services and licensing processes for investors.



