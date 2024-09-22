IRNA: Deaths In Iran Mine Blast Up To 34

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Deaths in the mine explosion, which occurred in the South Khorasan province, eastern Iran, went up to 34 individuals, while 17 so far were in the incident earlier on Sunday.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Mohammad-Ali Akhondi -- director general of the provincial crisis management headquarters -- revealed that rescue efforts were ongoing to save 18 miners still trapped inside.

Iran announced yesterday that a blast had occurred in a mine in South Khorasan, which employs 69 miners. (pickup previous)

