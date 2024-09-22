IRNA: Deaths In Iran Mine Blast Up To 34
Date
9/22/2024 3:03:17 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TEHRAN, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Deaths in the mine explosion, which occurred in the South Khorasan province, eastern Iran, went up to 34 individuals, while 17 so far were injured in the incident earlier on Sunday.
According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Mohammad-Ali Akhondi -- director general of the provincial crisis management headquarters -- revealed that rescue efforts were ongoing to save 18 miners still trapped inside.
Iran announced yesterday that a blast had occurred in a coal mine in South Khorasan, which employs 69 miners. (pickup previous)
mw
MENAFN22092024000071011013ID1108701493
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.