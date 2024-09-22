Egypt's Foreign Minister Calls For Two-State Solution At Arab-Islamic Committee Meeting On Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty called for the revival and implementation of the two-state solution to address the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territories during a meeting of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee on the situation in Gaza on Sunday. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Abdelatty highlighted that the current crisis in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem stems from years of Israeli practices that have reinforced an illegal occupation, dispossessed Palestinians of their land, and imposed a new demographic reality.

He emphasised that failing to address the root cause of the conflict through the two-state solution could lead to further escalation in the region.

The Foreign Minister also discussed with committee members ways to unify efforts and messages to be conveyed during future meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly, both collectively and in bilateral meetings.

He stressed the need to address obstacles hindering the achievement of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The committee explored avenues for supporting the Palestinian people, including providing economic and financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority to address the challenges imposed by the ongoing occupation. Discussions also focused on strengthening Palestinian national institutions and bolstering the foundations for a future Palestinian state.

Abdelatty discussed several proposals for action within the UN framework to advocate for Palestinian rights. This includes exploring ways to implement existing UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, pushing for increased UN agency engagement in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and addressing obstacles to UN agency operations.

The committee also discussed providing support to UNRWA and advocating for the enforcement of international law and international humanitarian law to provide protection for the Palestinian people.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's continued efforts in mediation and facilitating humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

He discussed with committee members ways to revitalise the peace process, emphasising that any post-war arrangements for Gaza must be based on the two-state solution and the establishment of a contiguous and connected State of Palestine on the June 4th, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also stressed Egypt's rejection of any scenarios aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from their land.