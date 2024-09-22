Multiple Cracks, Damage Appear On Walls, Floors Of Taj Mahal, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid ongoing row over 'poor maintenance' of Taj Mahal , multiple cracks and damage have appeared on the walls and floors of the historic monument due to heavy rainfall in Agra over the past week, a report by Times of Indiasaid.

“Doors surrounding the main dome are inscribed with verses from the Quran in Arabic, the letters of which have worn away. Semi-precious stones inlaid in the walls through the intricate technique of pietra dura are also grappling with the ravages of time," Shakeel Chauhan, national general secretary of the Guide Federation of India, was quoted as saying by TOI.

Chauhan stated that in the western direction, stones from the floor in front of the royal mosque have chipped off, adding, "Damages can be seen on parts of the main mausoleum and walls of the iconic dome.”

However, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has claimed that there are“no serious structural issues” concerning the UNESCO World Heritage Site, said the report.

“Funds spent on the maintenance of the Taj Mahal are audited from time to time. So far, no concerns have been raised in these audits,” said the ASI.

On September 19, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav had raised questions over maintenance of the Taj Mahal and attacked the Yogi Adityanath government, saying it should be a“living and active” example, not just a“monument”.

Sharing a viral video in which a plant could be seen sprouting from the dome of the Taj Mahal, Yadav had said that the monument might develop cracks due to the roots.

“The BJP government and its dormant departments have completely failed to maintain the Taj Mahal, the wonder that attracts tourists from all over the world,” he had said in a post on X.

He further added,“There is a possibility of rusting of the metal of the urn on the main dome. Water is dripping from the main dome. There is news of plants growing in the dome. If the roots of trees like these grow, then the Taj Mahal may crack.”

Recently, the main dome of the Taj witnessed water seepage due to incessant rains but ASI officials had said there was no damage to the arched roof.