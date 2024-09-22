Cambodia withdraws from development agreement with Vietnam, Laos following protests

(MENAFN) Cambodian Prime Hun Manet announced the country's withdrawal from a development agreement with neighboring Vietnam and Laos amid public protests claiming that the agreement primarily benefited foreign interests. Critics have raised concerns on social media about land concessions, particularly along the border with Vietnam, a sensitive topic due to Cambodia’s historical tensions with its larger neighbor to the east.



In the lead-up to a planned rally in August against the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area (CLV-DTA), authorities arrested at least 66 individuals, most of whom were later released. However, some leaders involved in the protests are now facing legal charges. The CLV-DTA, formalized in 2004, aimed to enhance cooperation on trade and migration in four northeastern provinces of Cambodia, as well as in border areas of Laos and Vietnam.



In his response, Hun Manet characterized the opposition as extremist groups that were exploiting the situation to undermine the government and mislead the public. He specifically addressed allegations that the government had ceded territory in the northeastern provinces to foreign countries, labeling such claims as unfounded. He emphasized that over the past 25 years, Cambodia has made significant developmental progress in these provinces, yet he decided to withdraw from the agreement due to public concerns regarding territorial integrity and to mitigate the influence of extremists.



Hun Manet’s administration has faced longstanding accusations of suppressing dissent and silencing political opponents. Although he succeeded his father, Hun Sen, last year after a four-decade rule, there have been few indications of a move toward political liberalization in the country. The recent decision to withdraw from the agreement reflects the government’s attempt to address public sentiment while navigating the complexities of regional relations.

MENAFN22092024000045015839ID1108700617