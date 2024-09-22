Amir's Visit Begins New Era Of Qatar-Sweden Relations: Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The recent visit of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Sweden has yielded very positive and tangible results, adding a strategic impetus to the bilateral relations, said Swedish Ambassador to Qatar H E Gautam Bhattacharyya.

H H the Amir and the high-level delegation's visit to Sweden on September 2 and 3 resulted in the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and the formation of the Qatar-Sweden Business Council and also paved the way for seeking and collaboration across various sectors.

“The successful visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Sweden and the Nordic countries has opened a new chapter in our bilateral relations. Apart from the many MoUs and agreements signed between government entities as well as on the business side, the visit enables increased trade and investment flows as well as strategic collaboration in the key areas of innovation, digitalisation and sustainability. Above all, the visit has served to bring the Qatari and Swedish people closer to each other, for the betterment of humanity,” Ambassador Bhattacharyya said while speaking to The Peninsula.

“The visit cements the already good relations between our two countries and we will take them to a new level. We look forward to a number of interactions and high-level bilateral visits in the coming years, including additional agreements,” he added.

Establishing a Qatar-Sweden Business Council to develop, support and advance the business relations between both countries was one of the major decisions taken in Stockholm. Also, an MoU was signed between Business Sweden and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and several commercial agreements were signed between Saab, ACR and other Swedish companies with their Qatari counterparts.

“A joint Swedish-Qatari Business Council will be formed, and the first meeting will take place in Doha at the beginning of 2025,” said Ambassador Bhattacharyya, adding that there will be an increased focus on investments between the two countries.

During H H the Amir's visit to Sweden, several other agreements were signed. An MoU was established between Swedish Incubators and Science Parks and the Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council, focusing on collaboration in innovative start-ups and incubation. Another MoU was signed between the Swedish Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Social Development and Family, covering a broad range of topics, including the design of social welfare systems.

An MoU was signed between the Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA) and the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, addressing peace, conflict resolution and mediation. Further agreements included a MoU between Sida, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, and the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Qatar Fund for Development as well as an MoU on land transport between the Swedish Ministry for Infrastructure and the Qatari Ministry of Transport.