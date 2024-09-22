Bata India launches limited-edition Emily in Paris line-up featuring rising star Sharvari as the face of the collection

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, 17th September 2024: Bata India has unveiled the limited-edition ‘Emily in Paris’ collection featuring Bollywood’s favourite fashionista, Sharvari as the face of the campaign. Launched in collaboration with Viacom 18, the limited edition drop arrives just in time for the release of the latest Emily in Paris episodes! The collection is available at 260 select stores and online at Bata.com. The limited-edition pieces are reimagined by meticulous design details like Eiffel Tower trims, subtle accents and gold buckles across styles like the Cherry Red Mules, Metallic heels, Powder Blue & Pink Pastel ballerinas and more - A dash of Emily Cooper’s signature style, starting at just INR 1,999.



Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing, Bata India shares, “We’re beyond excited to launch this iconic collaboration. By partnering with Sharvari, a style icon in her own right, we’re able to let our customers step into the shoes of Emily Cooper, quite literally! Reimagined keeping in mind the global fashion trends, this collaboration embodies dreamy pastels and bold cherry red designs—perfect for all the fans & for those looking to make a statement.”



Speaking on the collaboration, Sharvari said, “I'm absolutely thrilled to be associated with Bata for their exclusive limited-edition Emily in Paris collection. I can't wait for fashion enthusiasts to experience this collection and feel like they're walking the streets of Paris!”





