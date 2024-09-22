Independence Day Gift From France To Armenia Hôtel Matignon Introduces New Ministers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin, AzerNEWS
On September 21, 11 weeks of Political uncertainty finally,
ended in France following the parliamentary elections that almost
shook Macron's rule. The incumbent president of the country,
Emmanuel Macron, has appointed a new government, and this time he
did not rule out preparing a surprise for Armenia.
Recall that after the resignation of the 34-year-old former
Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal, the post of prime minister
was taken by Michel Barnier. He was appointed to his new post on
September 5, made a series of appointments, mainly composed of
young ministers, and most importantly, took full control of the
budget for 2025. Being a conservative heavyweight in the right-wing
Republicans party, Barnier also tried to keep the whole government
under his purview with his new tactic.
Now the toughest job of submitting a budget plan to parliament
next month awaits the 33-year-old Antoine Armand, Barnier's new
finance minister, who has previously served as head of parliament's
Economic Affairs Committee.
And let's see what other ministers Michel Barnier, a 73-year-old
premier who failed in his early career as a Brexit negotiator,
gathered around himself. The Conservative French PM says the major
task is to submit a 2025 budget plan addressing France's financial
situation, which has been a serious public concern in France since
Macron came to power.
Barnier's gift to Armenians
It is no coincidence that the day of the appointment of the new
government in France coincides with the independence day celebrated
in Armenia. Even on that day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan planned to solemnly welcome French President Emmanuel
Macron in Yerevan.
But for some reason, the event did not go according to plan. The
protests that have shaken the country for weeks seem to have
plunged the 46-year-old president into a serious crisis. It should
be recalled that before the new Barnier government was revealed on
Saturday, the streets of Paris were crowded with protests by
left-wing parties against Emmanuel Macron. Despite this, Michel
Barnier, who has special sympathy for Armenians, unveiled his
special gift to Armenians on the occasion of their independence
days on behalf of Macron. Michel Barnier, who once made an illegal
visit to Garabagh to meet with the separatist regime, added two
personnel of Armenian origin to the ranks of his ministers. Now,
those two ministers - Astrid Panosyan-Bouvet as
Minister of Labour and Employment, and Guillaume Kasparian as
Minister of Civil Service, Simplification and Transformation of
State Activity appeared in the government of France.
It can be thought that there could not be a better gift for not
only Pashinyan, but also for the Armenian society, and Barnier, who
once made promises to the separatist Armenians in Azerbaijan's
liberated Garabagh, kept this promise. Who knows, maybe the next
president of France who will replace Macron in the near future will
gift France as a whole to Armenians. Actually, this is not a bad
idea. Perhaps such a noble step of Paris will satisfy the thirst of
Armenians all over the world who are thirsty for territorial
claims.
However, many issues are still pending - the next steps France
will take in the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. For
example, Sébastien Lecornuil was reappointed Minister of Armed
Forces and Veterans Affairs who is passionate about arming Armenia
and strengthening its military arsenal against its "most hostile"
neighbour.
It means that the newly appointed ministers of the French
government do not promise positive results in the peace talks for
official Baku. In particular, it is not excluded that the new
Armenian ministers who will manage the government will continue in
their biased positions against Baku.
