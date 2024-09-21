Kuwait Health Min.: Launching Virtual Office For Patients Abroad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi declared on Saturday the launch of a virtual office to deal with overseas patients.

This service is a quantum leap and unique in health system, Al-Awadhi told reporters in a statement following the launch.

The step aims to accelerate the pace, and facilitate communication with patients abroad and measures with Kuwait's embassies, through positive cooperation with other countries' foreign ministries, he noted.

The office will lessen cost through minimizing overseas health offices, he said, noting that downsizing staff and closing some offices are being considered.

Al-Awadhi pointed out that programs were implemented after being approved by the Civil Service Commission.

Al-Awadhi revealed that the ministry is considering expanding virtual offices working around the clock.

He referred that communication with patients abroad and accelerating their treatment are the ministry's top priority.

He further underlined the importance of moving to digital system, in accordance with a well-studied plan.

In addition, the minister affirmed that several projects would be inaugurated through the launch of the ministry's strategic plan.

He finally reiterated eagerness to develop health system in a way that serves citizens, the statement noted. (end)

