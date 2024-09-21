HCST, UNRWA Talk Educational Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) - Secretary-General of Higher Council for Science and (HCST), Dr. Mashhour Rifai, on Saturday discussed cooperation ways with Director of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Jordan OlafBecker.During his visit to offices in Amman, Rifai reviewed the HCST's role in serving science and at the local and international levels, and its "constructive" partnerships with international institutions.Rifai referred to the future role of the HCST-launched "El Hassan Platform for Learning" at the beginning of this year in bridging the gap of educational loss for school and university students in Gaza and its mental health programs for students after the end of the war.Meanwhile, Becker reviewed the important points in UNRWA's history since its establishment in 1949, and shift of its humanitarian missions to assume a developmental dimension that better serves Palestinian refugees.Becker added that the agency runs 161 schools in Jordan, with a number of students exceeding 107,000, pointing to the agency's interest in vocational education.