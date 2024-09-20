Great Park Live Presents Ludacris With Special Guests Ying Yang Twins November 22

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GRAMMY-Winning Icon and Legendary

Ying Yang Twins Take the Stage For Ultimate Night of Hip-Hop



IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PSQ Productions and the City of Irvine are proud to present the ultimate night of as GRAMMY-winning icon Ludacris and special guests Ying Yang Twins take the stage at Great Park Live on November 22. With more than 24 million albums sold worldwide, Ludacris' clever and humorous bars have been topping charts for more than two decades. The iconic musical artist and will bring all the hits he is known for, including "Stand Up," "Money Maker," and "My Chick Bad" to Orange County's hottest new live entertainment venue.



Get ready for a legendary night of hip-hop as Ludacris and special guests Ying Yang Twins take the stage at Great Park Live in Irvine!

Ludacris with Special Guests Ying Yang Twins Perform November 22 at Irvine's Great Park Live

Turning the party up, Ludacris will be joined by legendary hip-hop duo Ying Yang Twins, who have been electrifying audiences across the country since 2000. Known for their catchy hooks and party singles, including "Salt Shaker," "Wait (The Whisper Song)," and "Badd," the Ying Yang Twins will bring their iconic style and sound that made their mark in hip-hop and pop culture.

"We are excited to bring some of the most influential artists in the hip-hop genre to Great Park Live for a one-of-a-kind concert experience in the center of Orange County," said Mark Entner, CEO of PSQ Productions. "Fans will get to hear all the hits they loved growing up, as well as new songs the artists have been working on. From chart-topping tracks to high-energy performances, this is a night you won't want to miss."

Concert tickets are now on sale at starting at $49.50. For more info on Ludacris, please visit his Facebook or Instagram pages. For more info on Ying Yang Twins, please visit their Instagram page.

About Ludacris

The career of the multitalented Chris "Ludacris" Bridges can best be described as remarkable. As a recording artist, he has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, and released ingenious videos that demonstrated Bridges' far-reaching imagination, and his willingness to stretch the boundaries of what rap videos should look and feel like. With an unrivaled match of lyrical acumen, wit, and imagery, Ludacris has solidified himself as one of music's premier entertainers. His versatility and artistic complexity also enabled him to make a seamless transition to acting, including the fan favorite role of "Tej" in Universal Pictures' box office phenomenon Fast & Furious franchise. As a father of four girls, his latest ventures fittingly include launching his educational platform devoted to the enrichment of children called "KidNation." In addition, Bridges created the animated series "Karma's World" which launched in the Top 10 in 42 countries on Netflix and received two NAACP Award nominations.

A consummate businessman, Ludacris is also enjoying success outside of entertainment, opening his long-anticipated restaurant "Chicken-n-Beer" at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport and LAX. Bridge's philanthropic efforts rival his entertainment accomplishments. He started The Ludacris Foundation in 2001 which focuses on helping the youth in his hometown of Atlanta and has partnered with No Kid Hungry and Feeding America.

About Ying Yang Twins

Atlanta's party rap duo Ying Yang Twins scored a hit with the single "Whistle While You Twurk," which received nationwide airplay on urban and crossover radio stations. Their full-length debut album, Thug Walkin', appeared later in 2000. Alley...Return of the Ying Yang Twins from 2002 sold well down South, but it was the duo's 2003 team-up with Lil Jon -- "the King of Crunk" -- that brought them nationwide success. The party anthem "Salt Shaker" was a massive club and radio hit and soon had the TVT label chasing the duo to sign. They did, and their first album for the label, Me & My Brother, yielded two more crunk hits, "What's Happnin!" and "Naggin'." The same year the duo appeared on Britney Spears' album In the Zone and her television special of the same name. In 2004, TVT released the remix-filled My Brother & Me with a bonus DVD of the group's videos. USA (United State of Atlanta) appeared in the summer of 2005 as its single "Wait (The Whisper Song)" was dominating urban radio. Chemically Imbalanced followed in 2006.

About PSQ Productions

Irvine-based PSQ Productions is Orange County's largest event production and venue management company with 30 years of experience. The PSQ team produces more than 100 events annually, ranging from professional sports games to concerts and annual festivals, bringing entertainment and joy to more than 500,000 guests a year. In addition, PSQ Productions manages two 5,000-person event venues in Orange County - Great Park Live and Championship Soccer Stadium at the Great Park in Irvine. For more information on PSQ Productions, visit

.

SOURCE PSQ Productions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED